LSU wide receivers named Biletnikoff semifinalists

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU wider receivers Ja’Marr Chase and Justin Jefferson have been selected as two of 12 semifinalists for the 2019 Biletnikoff Award.
The award is presented annually to the outstanding receiver at any position in the FBS.
Former Tiger standout Josh Reed won the Biletnikoff Award in 2001 after setting LSU single-season records for receptions (94) and receiving yards (1,740) in leading the Tigers to the 2001 SEC Championship.
Chase currently leads the SEC in receiving touchdowns (13), yards (1,116), and yards per game (124.0). His 13 touchdowns in a season is a new LSU record. Chase is also the first player in LSU history to have 200-yards receiving games during the regular season. He has had 229 receiving yards and four touchdowns in the win over Vanderbilt and then followed up with 227 yards and three touchdowns against Ole Miss.
Jefferson currently leads the SEC in receptions per game with 7.1 and he’s second in the league in touchdown receptions with 11. He is currently third in the conference in receiving yards per game with 101.1. In 10 games, Jefferson has caught 71 passes for 1,010 yards.
The duo is only the second wide receiver combination in LSU history and the third in the history of the SEC to have 1,000 yards receiving in the same season. The pair now joins an elite list that includes Jarvis Landry (1,193) and Odell Beckham Jr. (1,152) in 2013.
The 2019 Biletnikoff Award winner will be named live on Dec. 12, 2019 at the College Football Hall of Fame on The Home Depot College Football Awards Show in Atlanta.
