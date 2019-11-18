LSU WR Ja’Marr Chase named SEC Offensive Player of the Week

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase has been named the SEC Player of the Week after his record-setting performance against Ole Miss on Saturday.
Chase had eight catches for 227 yards and three touchdowns in the Tigers’ 58-37 win over the Rebels.
He set a new LSU record with 13 touchdown catches in a season to move past the previous mark of 12 that was set by Dwayne Bowe in 2006. Chase scored on passing plays of 34, 51, and 61 yards against Ole Miss.
His 227 yards in a game is the fifth-most in school history and was two yards shy of his career-best. He also became the first Tiger receiver with three-straight 100-yard games since Michael Clayton did it in 2003.
The sophomore from Rummel High in Metairie became the first player in LSU history with two 200-yard receiving games in the regular season.
Chase currently leads the SEC in receiving touchdowns (13), yards (1,116), and yards per game (124.0).
This is the first time Chase has earned the SEC Offensive Player of the Week honor.
