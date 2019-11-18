Nicondra: Temperatures slowly rise through the week

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - After a pleasantly cool weekend expect one more chilly day to start the work week. Monday morning temperatures will once again be in the upper 30s and low 40s. Plenty of sunshine will allow afternoon temperatures to rise into the middle 60s. The last deep trough that pushed by will flatten and a bit of ridging will start to take over for the middle of the week. Each day expect temperatures to warm a few degrees. By mid-week highs will be back in the 70s.