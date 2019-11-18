Overtime Podcast #105 - Saints bounce back to beat Bucs

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The Saints returned to winning form with a nearly 2:1 time of possession advantage, 3 Drew Brees touchdowns and 4 defensive interceptions to sweep the season series against the Buccaneeers for the first time in 5 years. Chris Hagan and Sean Fazende analyze all the developments from the 34-17 victory in Tampa.
Hagan on the Saints’ outlook after improving to 8-2:
“Now when you look across the rest of the division, you see the Falcons, after beating the Saints do the Saints a bit of a favor by taking some pressure off. Carolina dropping one is now down to 5-5 so it feels like going into next week, where the Saints host the Panthers, you could all but slam the door, not mathematically but figuratively, you could slam the door on winning this division if you’re able to handle business against the Panthers and then win the games you should win throughout the rest of the schedule.”
Fazende on the defense’s first four interception effort since 2012:
“If you had told me that without Lattimore, they’d have four interceptions, I wouldn’t have believed you. Although it is Jameis Winston so anything is possible.”
