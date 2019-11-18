Shelby: Sunny To Start The Week

A gradual warm-up expected all week with mostly dry skies. Today will feature lots of sunshine and highs in the upper 60s.
Tuesday, temperatures return to near normal in the low 70s, but the rest of the week will have above average temperatures as highs continue to climb into the mid and upper 70s. Plan on sunny skies through mid-week with building clouds and possible morning fog late in the week.
Rain chances don’t return until late Friday ahead of our next cold front. Showers will linger into Saturday until the cold front passes, then a return to cool, sunny conditions is expected for Sunday.
