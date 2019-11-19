Bruce: A Warmer Week Ahead With Late Night Fog

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) -As the week progresses, temperatures will gradually rise through Friday flirting with the 80 degree mark. Also, as the warmer air moves over colder land and water, late night and early morning fog will be an issue.
We will stay dry into the then end of the workweek, Cloud cover will begin to build Thursday, then Friday a few stray showers are possible ahead of an approaching cold front. For now, it appears most of the rain will fall overnight then clear out early Saturday.
Breezy, chilly, and sunny conditions will return for the remainder of the weekend.
