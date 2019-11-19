FOX 8 Defenders: Dozens of old tires found spilling onto residential street

They’re worried it’s bringing down property values, and all the tires, some of them full of water, create a breeding ground for mosquitoes. “We’ve called the police, the fire department, mosquito control (has) been out here.. (the) health department.. the council person..” Miller said. One of Councilmember Cyndi Nguyen’s representatives has been to the property a few times according to Miller. “They cleaned his yard up for him,” he said. Another neighbor who only shared his first name, Edward, showed us snapshots of a day in early September when City trucks and a tractor lined the entire Ivy Lane block, cleaning up the mess.