A look inside the Bridge City Center for Youth detention center

“I sent emails. I clearly said that this has to stay confidential. I didn’t want staff at Bridge City to know about the email out of fear of retaliation that something would be exposed to one of the kids who might think that my son is leaking information. My emails were completely ignored and Dr. Beuche immediately went to the facility the following morning and questioned my child. I wasn’t aware until I spoke to my child that day and he said mom, a man named Dr. Beuche spoke to me. I was outraged,” Nicole said.