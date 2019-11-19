LSU LB Michael Divinity returns to practice 2 weeks after leaving team

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU outside linebacker Michael Divinity was spotted at the Tigers’ practice Monday afternoon.
Divinity left the team on November 4 to “focus on a personal matter.”
At the time, head coach Ed Orgeron said LSU had not “closed the door” on him returning to the team. Also, Divinity posted on Instagram that same day that he hoped to return to the Tigers.
Divinity had three sacks in the five games he has played in this season. He had 23 tackles. For his career at LSU, Divinity has played in 37 games. Before the five games this season, he had 82 tackles, 14 tackles for loss, and six sacks.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.