LSU women’s basketball brings home win over Tulane

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU women’s basketball team fought back from a 15-point deficit to defeat Tulane on the road, 59-54.
The Tigers now improve to 3-1 and the Green Wave falls to 2-2.
Three Tigers finished the game in double-figures. Faustine Aifuwa led all scorers with 18 points while adding six rebounds. Khayla Pointer scored 17 points, with 16 coming in the second half, and went 9-12 from the free throw line. Ayana Mitchell notched her 29th career double-double as the senior finished with 10 points and 10 rebounds.
The Green Wave outscored the Tigers 17-2 in the second quarter to take a 31-18 lead into the halftime break.
The Tigers came out of the halftime break looking to bring the energy on the defensive end. After forcing five turnovers in the first five minutes, the Tigers went on a 9-0 run to cut the deficit down to 31-27 with 5:39 remaining in the quarter.
The Tigers were able to force a total of eight Tulane turnovers, and outscored the Green Wave 17-7 in the third. Tulane led 38-35 going into the fourth quarter.
The Tigers took their first lead since the end of the first quarter after Mercedes Brooks went 2-2 from the free throw line to make it 40-38 with 8:41 remaining.
The Tigers forced another Green Wave turnover with 3:33 remaining. After a Pointer shot attempt, Mitchell grabbed an offensive rebound and passed it back out allowing the Tigers to take more time off the clock. Tulane hit a three-pointer with 1:14 on the clock to cut the Tiger lead to just one, but LSU very quickly responded as Aifuwa hit a contested layup to once again push the Tiger lead to four.
Tulane started to send the Tigers to the free throw line with 41.2 left in regulation. Pointer went 2-2 to push the lead to five forcing Tulane to call a timeout. After a Tulane three-pointer cut the Tiger lead to two, the Green Wave sent Jaelyn Richard-Harris to the line. The senior calmly knocked down both shots to push the lead back to four.
The Tiger defense stepped, forcing an air ball and forcing Tulane to foul with 4.9 seconds remaining. Pointer once again hit both shots at the line to ice the victory for the Tigers.
This was the first time the Tigers overcame a 10 point plus deficit to win since 2004 when LSU trailed Arkansas 33-23 at the half and came back to win.
Next up Southeastern University in the PMAC Wednesday, November 20 at 6:30 P.M.
