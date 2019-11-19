Nicondra: Warm and dry week ahead, but there is another front on the horizon

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - After a spectacular weekend and a great start to the week we won’t see much change over the next few days. Temperatures will slowly rise as a trough moves east and ridging builds across the region. It will stay mostly dry through Friday with highs back in the 70s.
Friday a cold front approaches allowing for some rain to move in. Right now it appears showers will begin late with most activity through the overnight hours into Saturday. Behind the front rain and clouds will clear out and breezy, chilly conditions return. Most of the day will feel like the 50s.
In the extended forecast temperatures look to be near long term averages in the low 70s for highs and low 50s for lows.
