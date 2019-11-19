Nicondra: Warm through the end of the week

During the day Friday a trough digs south absorbing the low and pushing the next front through overnight Friday into Saturday. Friday night will be our best chance for rain with most ending by the time you are up and about on Saturday morning. We could still see that timing edge earlier or later, but by Saturday afternoon a noticeable chill will have returned. Highs will be back in the 60s with lows dipping into the 40s and 30s by Sunday morning.