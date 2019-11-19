Nicondra: Warm through the end of the week

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Mostly dry and warm conditions will continue through the week. Highs once again bounced into the 70s for Tuesday afternoon. We will see more upper 70s and could even hit 80 in a few spots by Friday as a ridge of high pressure builds in across the region. A low to the southwest will slowly push east emphasizing the ridge that will keep it warm and mostly dry.
During the day Friday a trough digs south absorbing the low and pushing the next front through overnight Friday into Saturday. Friday night will be our best chance for rain with most ending by the time you are up and about on Saturday morning. We could still see that timing edge earlier or later, but by Saturday afternoon a noticeable chill will have returned. Highs will be back in the 60s with lows dipping into the 40s and 30s by Sunday morning.
