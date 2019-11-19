No. 1 LSU begins preparations for Arkansas

Head coach Ed Orgeron said the Rebels gave him and the coaches some problems that they have begun working to fix. He said he thinks Arkansas will try to do some things on offense similar to what Ole Miss did. He added he thinks Ole Miss had a great scheme against LSU. He also said the run fits on defense need to be fixed. He said there were a couple of runs that gave them some problems. Plumlee finished with 212 yards on 21 carries and four touchdowns. He led a Rebel rushing attack that accounted for just over 400 yards.