No. 1 LSU begins preparations for Arkansas

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - No. 1 LSU (10-0, 6-0 SEC) was back on the practice field Monday afternoon to begin preps to host Arkansas (2-8, 0-6 SEC) on Saturday.
To appreciate where LSU is now - averaging 48 points a game and its quarterback in the Heisman Trophy conversation - it pays to remember where the Tigers have been.
Five years ago, LSU was shut out at Arkansas, gaining a measly 123 yards and watching Razorback fans storm the field as their team broke a 17-game SEC losing streak. That LSU team finished 8-5 and fell 31-28 to Notre Dame in the Music City Bowl.
The times have obviously changed in a big way.
RELATED STORIES:
- LSU LB Michael Divinity returns to practice 2 weeks after leaving team
- Lunch with Coach O: LSU vs. Arkansas Preview
- LSU opens as 46-point favorites over Arkansas
- LSU remains in top spot in AP, Coaches polls
- AP Top 25: Georgia edges past Alabama to No. 4; OU up to 8
- No. 1 LSU survives scare from Ole Miss on historic night
- Burrow throws 5 TDs, No. 1 LSU beats Mississippi 58-37
- LSU shatters records in 58-37 victory at Ole Miss
There was plenty of disappointment following LSU’s 21-point victory over Ole Miss and most of that fell on the defense. The Tigers were up 31-7 at halftime.
Ole Miss received the opening kick of the second half and went right to work. The Rebels went 75 yards in two plays. The second play was a 46-yard touchdown run by quarterback John Rhys Plumlee. The two-point conversion made it 31-15 in only :31. On its next possession, Ole Miss again went 75 yards in two plays, with Plumlee running for a 60-yard touchdown. He then dove across the goal line on the two-point conversion to make it 34-23.
Head coach Ed Orgeron said the Rebels gave him and the coaches some problems that they have begun working to fix. He said he thinks Arkansas will try to do some things on offense similar to what Ole Miss did. He added he thinks Ole Miss had a great scheme against LSU. He also said the run fits on defense need to be fixed. He said there were a couple of runs that gave them some problems. Plumlee finished with 212 yards on 21 carries and four touchdowns. He led a Rebel rushing attack that accounted for just over 400 yards.
There is a lot of concern about the health of junior safety Grant Delpit. Many wonder whether he should take this week off. Orgeron said he totally relies on the trainer Jack Marucci. He said if Marucci thinks Delpit can play, then he’ll play. Orgeron added he talks to the trainer and then talks to the player to get an idea of how the player feels. Orgeron noted if Delpit needs rest this weekend, then the team will give him rest.
Outside linebacker Michael Divinity, who left the team two weeks ago, was back at practice Monday.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.