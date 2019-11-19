No. 23 LSU hosts UMBC

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU men’s basketball team is looking to make it two consecutive wins when the Tigers play host to the University of Maryland-Baltimore County (UMBC) in the PMAC at 6 p.m. Tuesday.
Fans not attending the game can watch it through the SEC Network.
The Tigers are currently 2-1 and coming off of 75-65 win against Nicholls. UMBC is 4-0 on the season after a 60-48 win over Georgian Court. UMBC won its only road game, 65-61, at Florida Gulf Coast.
“They are one of the top teams in the American East," said LSU head coach Will Wade. “Every year, it’s them and Vermont. Vermont has just been clubbing people. They just beat St. Johns the other day. They have been beating everybody. Every year, it comes down to Vermont and UMBC. The year UMBC beat Virginia, they also beat Vermont in the conference championship. It’s typically them, Vermont, and Albany in that league, so they’ll be very good again. The way they play defense and the way their system is built, they will always be competing at the top of their league.”
UMBC is most known for two years ago as a No. 16 seed in the NCAA Tournament, becoming the first team to ever beat a No. 1 seed in the tournament when the Retrievers knocked off Virginia.
Four Tigers were in double figures during the game against Nicholls. Skylar Mays led all of them with 18 points. Darius Days had a career-high 17 points and pulled down 11 rebounds. Trendon Watford also had 17 points. Emmit Williams added 11 points and had a season-best 12 rebounds. LSU shot 50 percent from the floor.
The Tigers used a 10-0 early second half run to take control of the game. They then relied on solid defense to hold the Colonels to just 9-of-30 from the floor in the second half.
The Retrievers of the American East conference have three starters averaging in double figures in scoring - L. J. Owens (13.0 pts), Darnell Rogers (16.0 pts, 5.2 assists), and Brandon Horvath (12.5 pts, 8.5 rebounds). Coach Ryan Odom is in his fourth year at the helm of UMBC and earned his 100th career win as a head coach Saturday in the victory over Georgian Court.
