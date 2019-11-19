No. 23 LSU hosts UMBC

“They are one of the top teams in the American East," said LSU head coach Will Wade. “Every year, it’s them and Vermont. Vermont has just been clubbing people. They just beat St. Johns the other day. They have been beating everybody. Every year, it comes down to Vermont and UMBC. The year UMBC beat Virginia, they also beat Vermont in the conference championship. It’s typically them, Vermont, and Albany in that league, so they’ll be very good again. The way they play defense and the way their system is built, they will always be competing at the top of their league.”