NOPD: Man reported missing from Treme facility

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The New Orleans Police Dept. is requesting help in locating an adult male reported missing.
57-year-old Ricky Frioux was last seen when he was released from a local substance abuse facility in the 1100 block of North Tonti Street on Oct. 25.
No one has seen or heard from him since.
Frioux is described as a white male standing 5’10” and weighing around 200 pounds with black/gray hair. He has a barbed wire tattoo under his left knee and a tattoo of Our Lady of Guadaloupe on the inside of his right calf.
Anyone with additional information on Frioux’s whereabouts is asked to contact NOPD First District detectives at 504-658-6010.
