NOPD: Man reported missing from Treme facility
Image of Ricky Frioux (Source: NOPD)
November 19, 2019 at 4:29 PM CST - Updated November 19 at 4:29 PM

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The New Orleans Police Dept. is requesting help in locating an adult male reported missing.

57-year-old Ricky Frioux was last seen when he was released from a local substance abuse facility in the 1100 block of North Tonti Street on Oct. 25.

No one has seen or heard from him since.

Frioux is described as a white male standing 5’10” and weighing around 200 pounds with black/gray hair. He has a barbed wire tattoo under his left knee and a tattoo of Our Lady of Guadaloupe on the inside of his right calf.

Anyone with additional information on Frioux’s whereabouts is asked to contact NOPD First District detectives at 504-658-6010.

