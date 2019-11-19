UPDATE: Office of Motor Vehicle locations will not open Tuesday after all

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) -Louisiana’s 79 Offices of Motor Vehicles will not open Tuesday.
Earlier in the day, the OMV commissioner had said that the offices were expected to open by noon.
Louisiana State Police said “due to ongoing network restoration efforts by the Louisiana Office of Motor Vehicles and the Office of Technology Services, all OMV offices will remain closed throughout the day. As electronic services are restored and tested for full operational capabilities, office openings will be evaluated and announced to the public."
On Monday, state officials say as a precaution they took down a number of severs which impacted many state agencies’ email, websites and other online applications.
The commissioner for the office of technology services, which identified the ransomware, says the state did not pay the ransom and doesn’t believe any data was loss.
Ransomware is like a virus that downloads on your computer and encrypts your files essentially holding them for ransom until you pay the hacker to un-encrypt them.
