325 pounds of marijuana found in Jefferson Parish drug bust

GRETNA, La. (WVUE) - The marijuana, street-valued at $1.2 million, was found in a portable storage container bearing unit that was shipped from California to Shrewsbury Road in Jefferson Parish.
Agents with the Major Crimes Task Force were contacted by the Homeland Security Investigations/ Border Enforcement Security Task Force with information to locate and identify the container.
Surveillance was then used to identify the recipient, 53-year-old Walter Fea, after agents received information on his arrival to purchase and claim the container on Nov. 14, according to a report from the Gretna Police Department.
He was then detained after agents were able to get inside the container using his unique lock combination.
Fea informed agents that he was hired by someone to travel from Seattle to New Orleans, remove the contents from the portable storage unit and deliver it to a location. He was contacted and instructed to bring a van containing the storage unit’s contents to a parking lot in the 4600 block of Lapalco Boulevard in Marrero.
After attaining this information, investigators loaded the storage unit’s contents without the marijuana and brought it to the disclosed Marrero location.
A residence located at 2424 Oakmere Boulevard in Harvey was believed to be affiliated with the second recipient, later identified as Charles Engel.
Engel was observed departing the Harvey residence and heading to the van’s location where he was placed under arrest. Officers also found 16 grams of marijuana inside his vehicle and around 20 pounds of marijuana and packaging material in his residence. His live-in girlfriend Theresa Beasley was also arrested.
Walter Fea, Charles Angell, and Theresa Beasley were transported to the Jefferson Parish Correctional Center. Fea was booked with possession with intent to distribute marijuana. Angell was booked with conspiracy to distribute and possession with the intent to distribute marijuana. Beasley was booked with possession with the intent to distribute marijuana.
Copyright 2019 WVUE. All rights reserved.