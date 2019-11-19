Ransomware attack that crippled state computer systems lingers into second day

In a statement, the Commissioner of Administration’s Office says “The State of Louisiana on Monday activated ESF-17, its cybersecurity team, to respond to an attempted ransomware attack that is affecting some state servers. This morning, the Division of Administration’s Office of Technology Services identified a cybersecurity threat that affected some, but not all, state servers. OTS immediately initiated its security protocols and, out of an abundance of caution, took state servers down, which impacted many state agencies’ e-mail, websites and other online applications.”