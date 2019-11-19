Shelby: Gradual Warm Up

Temperatures will gradually rise through the rest of the week. Foggy mornings are possible as moisture slowly creeps back in, but we will stay dry through Friday with highs in the 70s.
Cloud cover will begin to build Thursday, then Friday a few stray showers are possible ahead of an approaching cold front. For now, it appears most of the rain will fall overnight then clear out early Saturday.
Breezy, chilly, and sunny conditions will return for the remainder of the weekend.
