Two Slidell residents arrested for manufacturing counterfeit money

SLIDELL, La. (WVUE) -Two Slidell residents are behind bars after it was learned they were manufacturing counterfeit currency, according to the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office.
On Oct. 2, detectives were executing a search warrant at a home on Ninth Street in Slidell when they found counterfeit money, as well as computers and other equipment utilized to manufacture the fake cash.
Kenyatta Meads and Lynn Pommier were arrested and booked into the St. Tammany Parish Jail on charges stemming from the counterfeit money. They were also arrested in connection with narcotics and related paraphernalia found at the residence.
Meads was released from jail Oct. 25 on bond.
On Nov. 7, detectives were executing another unrelated search warrant at a home on South Pontchartrain Drive in Lacombe, where Meads had been staying after he was released on bond from the Oct. 2 arrest. At this location, detectives uncovered more counterfeit currency as well as additional computers and equipment utilized to manufacture the fake money.
Meads was arrested once again and booked back into the St. Tammany Parish Jail. He will be arrested on a total of 191 counts of Monetary Instrument Abuse, one count of Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, two counts of Possession of Methamphetamine and Fentanyl and one count of Possession of Heroin.
Pommier, 46, was arrested for one count each of Monetary Instrument Abuse, Possession of Methamphetamine and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
This is an ongoing investigation and additional charges and/or arrests are possible.
Copyright 2019 WVUE. All rights reserved.