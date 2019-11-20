Bug from an unauthorized download apparently at the root of attempted ransomware affecting state computers

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) -A virus appears to be to blame for what the state calls an attempted ransomware attack on state government computers this week.
For a second day, Office of Motor Vehicles locations around the state remained closed because of the computer issues and drivers expressed frustration.
Marcus Surratt said the inability to conduct business at OMV offices is hurting his livelihood.
"As much money as people pay for reinstatement fees, licenses and what they charge us for these 18-wheelers for our [license] plates and everything it’s just ridiculous. Where’s the money going? We should have a better system than this,” he said.
Ariadni Gonzalez complained about driving miles to the OMV only to discover it was closed.
"I just came from the West Bank, so I made a ride for nothing,” she said.
According to our sister station, WAFB in Baton Rouge, state cybersecurity commissioner Jeff Moulton said someone downloaded an unauthorized program that contained a virus to a state computer, and the bug was contained to 130 servers, impacting less than 600 clients.
A spokesman for the state’s Division of Administration would not confirm that but acknowledges that the Office of Technology Services identified a cyber-security threat that affected some, but not all state servers. And in response, OTS took down all state servers out of an abundance of caution.
Also, the state says no ransom was paid.
State and federal authorities are investigating.
State police said OMV offices could remain closed through Wednesday but added that as network restorations are made and tested, office openings will be announced to the public.
