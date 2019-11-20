Multiple New Orleans artists receieve Grammy nominations

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The Recording Academy has announced the nominees for the 2020 Grammy Awards with local artists receiving multiple nominations.
Nominations were announced Wednesday morning by singer and Grammy Awards host Alicia Keys.
P.J. Morton, who won his first Grammy this year for his song “How Deep Is Your Love”, is nominated for three awards this time around. He is nominated for Best R&B Performance, Best R&B Song for “Say So” and Best R&B Album for “Paul”. Paul was also nominated multiple times in previous years for his work with the group Maroon 5.
Local R&B arists Lucky Daye received four nominations Wednesday. He is up against P.J. Morton in three categories for Best R&B Performance and Best R&B Song for “Roll Some Mo” and Best R&B Album for “Painted”. He is also nominated for Best Traditional R&B Performance.
Second time nominees Rebirth Brass Band are nominated for Best Regional Roots Music Album. The band previously won a Grammy for the same catergory in 2012.
This year’s breakout group, Tank and the Bangas, are nominated for their first Grammy Award in the Best New Artist Category. The group, who skyrocketed to fame following their win in the NPR Tiny Desk Contest in 2017, released their first studio album Green Balloon this Spring.
Musician Wynton Marsalis is nominated for Best Contemporary Classical Comosition for “Marsalis: Violin Concerto in D Major”. Marsalis composed the piece that was performed by Nicola Benedetti, Christian Macelaru and the Philadelphia Orchestra.
Brandford Marsalis is nominated as both a soloist and as a part of the Brandfor Marsalis Quartet. Brandford Marsalis is nominated for Best Improvised Jazz Solo for “The Windup” and Best Jazz Instrumental Album for “The Secret Between the Shadow and the Soul” with the Brandford Marsalis Quartet.
Comedienne and Talk Show host Ellen Degeneres is also nominated for Best Comedy Album for “Relatable”.
The 62nd Grammy Awards will take place Sunday, January 26.
