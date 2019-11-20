Jefferson Parish police officer crashed during car pursuit; subject still on the loose

JPSO Officer Crash
November 19, 2019 at 10:22 PM CST - Updated November 19 at 10:45 PM

METAIRIE, La. (WVUE) - During a car pursuit, a JPSO officer crashed a patrol car into a tree on the corner of Lake Avenue and Georgia Court in Metairie.

The incident occurred shortly after 8:30 p.m. after the officer attempted to pull over the driver who refused to stop, according to JPSO spokesman Capt. Jason Rivarde.

The suspect is now wanted on drug-related accusations and vehicular flight.

No injuries were reported and there is no information on why the suspect was being pulled over.

