LSU holds down No. 1 spot in College Football Playoff rankings

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - For the second week in a row LSU sits at No. 1 in the College Football Playoff rankings released Tuesday night.
LSU (10-0) bettered Ole Miss by three touchdowns in Oxford, but the defense surrendered over 600 yards and 37 points in the contest. LSU host Arkansas (2-8) this week. The Tigers opened as a 46-point favorite over the Razorbacks.
Ohio State, Clemson, and Georgia round out the top four. Alabama remains at No. 5, even with quarterback Tua Tagovailoa out for the season with a hip injury.
The College Football Playoff semifinals will take place in Atlanta, GA. and Gelndale, AZ. on Dec. 28. The championship game will be held in New Orleans on Jan. 13.
Copyright 2019 WVUE. All rights reserved.