Nicondra: Warm and Pleasant Stretch Continues

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Another nice day ahead with plenty of sunshine and warm temperatures. Thursday will start out near the 50 degree mark. High pressure remains in control so it will still be rain free. It is a bit more humid so morning commuters will have to be on the lookout for fog. By the afternoon temperatures will soar into the mid to upper 70s.
Friday looks to be a nice day as well with the early part of the day mostly dry. It’s likely we could still see some fog in the early morning. Clouds will increase into the afternoon. An approaching cold front will move into the region late Friday. A few showers and even a thunderstorm is possible late in the day. The most rain will be during the overnight into early Saturday morning.
Most rain will be over by the time you get out and about. Also expect falling temperatures during the day bringing it back to the chilly fall feel with temperatures in the 60s through the afternoon.
Copyright 2019 WVUE. All rights reserved.