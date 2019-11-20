NOPD reported lumber theft in four construction sites over two-month period

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Geraud Braud has experienced theft on several of the jobs he’s done in the Treme neighborhood.
The most recent incident occurred in the middle of the day. After turning his back for ten minutes, someone quickly stole his generator.
A neighbor caught the suspects on video taking lumber from one of the sites.
The builder who helped renovate the home, only a few blocks down, stated that someone set an air conditioning condenser on fire after attempting to steal it.
Insurance helps in these cases, but it doesn’t pay for his lost time, Braud said.
“it's a pain because you're out here trying to work hard, honest, hard-working and somebody's coming by and stealing your crap and then it puts you behind on schedule and you got a re-order stuff. It's just an annoyance,” Braud said.
Detectives believe the same van was used in three of the thefts and the same suspects possibly committed two. However, they don't think the fourth theft was related.
