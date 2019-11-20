Overtime Podcast #107 - Triple Coverage, Week 12

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The Saints have a clear path to winning the NFC South by Thanksgiving while LSU remains #1, Tulane is hoping for a program-defining win, Nicholls and Southeastern are set for a high-stakes River Bell Classic and round two of the high school playoffs are upon us.
Sean Fazende on the Saints bouncing back in Tampa:
“It wasn’t so much winning, it was - stylistically, did you come out with a very clear cut tone? I thought they did. I thought they were pretty deliberate. I thought the game plan was much better. I thought Payton got caught snoozing last week, I really do. I think he took a little longer vacation in the bye week and I thought that was not his best plan and even he knows that.”
Chris Hagan on LSU staying #1 in the CFP Rankings:
“Ohio State would have had to have given the committee a reason to jump LSU, not just LSU’s defense not playing well enough. I don’t think that’s the norm, it’s certainly not a normal offense that they’d face, not that that’s a valid excuse. Regardless, you’ve got to make those in-game adjustments.”
Juan Kincaid on the River Bell Classic winner earning the Southland title and an automatic FCS Tournament bid:
“I think the best case scenario for both Southeastern and Nicholls is that this is a really good game and it’s close so that the team that loses can still get into the FCS playoffs. I would love to see Nicholls and Southeastern both get there.”
Garland Gillen on:
“I feel like there are about five really, really good teams and I think everybody else, it’s just question marks. Covington went to Sam Houston and just rolled them up - I didn’t expect that to happen so now, I don’t know what’s going on with these 7-32 teams. Covington is hosting Destrehan this week and Destrehan should’ve blown the doors off Ponchatoula. They were up 27-0, I thought the game was over, they let T.J. Finley and Ponchatoula get back into the game. ”
