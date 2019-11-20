Porch pirate caught on camera stealing packages from Camp St. home

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) -A porch pirate is caught red-handed stealing packages from the porch of a home on Camp Street.
The New Orleans Police Dept. says it happened Nov 9 around 3 p.m..
Surveillance video shows a male subject ride up to the victim’s home on a white bicycle. The subject removed two packages from the victim’s front porch and placed them inside of a black duffel bag before riding off toward Jefferson Avenue.
Anyone with information on this incident or the identity of the subject is asked to contact NOPD Second District detectives at 504-658-6020, or to call Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111.
