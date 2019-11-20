Shelby: Warming Up through the Work Week

The gradual warm up will continue through Friday with highs in the mid 70s to near 80. Fog will be possible each morning as well.
Today, expect sunny skies, but clouds will build Thursday and Friday ahead of our next cold front. The front is due to arrive Saturday morning, sparking up some rain across the area. The rain should clear early in the day and we'll be cooler for the rest of the weekend. We'll likely stay in the 60s all day Saturday, then highs will only be in the low to mid 60s on Sunday.
Tropical Storm Sebastien formed out in the Atlantic reminding us that hurricane season isn’t quite over! However, it thankfully poses no threat to land.
