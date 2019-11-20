Southeastern hosts Nicholls for Southland Championship in River Bell Classic

HAMMOND, La. (WAFB) - The River Bell Classic between Southeastern Louisiana and Nicholls State is set for kickoff in Strawberry Stadium at 6 p.m. Thursday.
Southeastern (7-3, 6-2 Southland) and Nicholls (7-4, 6-2 Southland) are in a three-way tie atop the Southland Conference standings with Central Arkansas heading into the final week for the Bears.
The game against Nicholls State will also serve as Senior Day, as well as Military Appreciation Day. All military personnel will receive two free tickets with a valid ID.
The winner of the matchup Thursday night will clinch a share of the Southland Conference championship and the league’s automatic bid to the NCAA FCS playoffs. Regardless of the result of UCA’s game at UIW on Friday, both the Lions and Colonels have the tie-breaker over the Bears by virtue of each defeating them earlier this season.
Southeastern won its fourth straight game Saturday, defeating Abilene Christian, 35-14, on the road. The win set up Thursday’s showdown for the Southland Conference Championship and the league’s automatic bid to the NCAA FCS Playoffs.
The Lion defense carried the day versus ACU, finishing with season highs of six interceptions and 10 interceptions. Southeastern did rack up 432 total yards of offense on the way to building a 35-7 halftime lead.
Nicholls carries a three-game winning streak into Thursday’s River Bell Classic. The Colonels defeated McNeese, 34-20, in Thibodaux.
Chase Fourcade, the reigning Southland Player of the Year, leads a Nicholls offense that is averaging 411.7 yards and 29.6 points per game. Julien Gums (850 yards, 15 touchdowns) and Fourcade (566, 11 touchdowns) lead the Southland’s top rushing attack.
The series between Southeastern and Nicholls is currently tied at 14-14. The Lions will be looking to avenge last year’s 44-0 shutout loss at Nicholls.
The game will be televised on Cox Sports Television and on ESPN+ outside the CST area.
