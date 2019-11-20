Suspected juveniles rob professional violinist’s car with instrument, equipment still inside

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) -A student’s forgetfulness normally wouldn’t be such an issue during this music lesson, but for music teacher and professional violinist, Rebecca Crenshaw, the only violin she has is a loaner, and the rest of her lesson books were in her car which was stolen.
“That really was horrible to go through, and my violin and my pedalboard and all my means of making a living were in that car,” said Crenshaw.
Crenshaw said she was leaving a music lesson when kids approached her car near this intersection at Orleans and Broad asking for help.
“A little girl knocked on my window and she asked me if I knew where St. Bernard was, and she was scared and cold they said they gotten off the bus and didn't know where they were,” said Crenshaw.
Feeling she needed to help, the kids loaded up in her car and she drove. When they arrived at the supposed "grandma’s house”, she started to walk the kids to the house when they locked the car doors, grabbed her keys, and drove off.
“I immediately realized what was going on… before they drove off, I was able to go up to the car and look them in the eye and I could see in that moment you don't want to do that you don't want to do this,” said Crenshaw.
“I was leading from my heart, and there was a consequence. I can't not do that though anymore,” she said.
Inside the car was her livelihood, a 100-year-old German violin with a pedalboard for performances. She’s still hoping her car and instruments will somehow make their way back to her.
“It sucks, like I’m nauseous thinking about it because that's my baby,” said Crenshaw.
But she says, she forgives the children she tried to help, hoping to maybe help teach them one more lesson:
“I hope it can be something they learn from instead of it being something that leads their life… because that’s a life-changing decision right there. I can get another violin, I can get another car, but what’s going to happen to those kids,” she said.
NOPD had no further comment as the report hasn’t been finalized or approved.
Crenshaw says she's since started the insurance claims, but not all of her equipment will be covered.
Fellow musicians have helped coordinate a fundraiser for a future gig of hers at Banks Street Bar November 30th.
