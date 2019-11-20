4th person arrested in beating and robbery of Kenner man

KENNER, La. (WVUE) -Kenner Police detectives have made a fourth arrest in the beating and robbery of a man in his home.
Michael Leavings, 18, of Metairie, admitted his involvement in the robbery but denied beating the homeowner with a wrench.
Leavings is a relative of the two juveniles who were both arrested the day of the robbery.
Michael Leavings has been charged aggravated burglary, contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile and theft of a firearm.
The home invasion happened Nov. 7 in the 1700 block of Hudson Street.
Kenner Police say the victim, who requires a walker for assistance, was sitting in his living room when the suspects entered his living room.
Two of the suspects had their faces covered. One of them struck the victim in the face and body with a crescent wrench. The suspects demanded the victim tell them where his money and guns were located.
The victim was robbed of his wallet, cash, a rifle, shotgun, credit cards and collectible coins and then fled the home.
A friend arrived at the victim’s home to visit and found the victim conscious, but bleeding from the face. The victim suffered lacerations to his face and lips.
Deputies arrived and determined the suspects entered the home by forcing an air conditioner window unit inward and climbed through the window.
Lang Darby 17, of Metairie, was arrested and charged with aggravated Burglary, theft of firearm, illegal possession of stolen property, and other charges.
A sixteen-year-old from Metairie, was arrested and charged with aggravated burglary and theft of firearm.
A fifteen-year-old also from Metairie was arrested and charged with aggravated burglary, iIllegal possession of stolen property, and theft of a firearm.
