Apparent lockdown in effect at Orleans Justice Center

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Orleans Prison inmates were not brought over for first court appearances at this afternoon’s session.
That’s because of an apparent lockdown situation at the prison, said Magistrate Judge Robert Blackburn.
The wife of one of the inmates, who wishes to remain anonymous, was not able to get paperwork from her husband since 1 p.m. today. She was then told the entire jail is on lockdown.
“The whole entire jail, normally sometimes it happens it will be a tier at a time, but in this particular case the whole jail,” she said.
She is still unaware of what is going on or how long it will last, but they did confirm the lockdown with her.
Jailers are apparently looking for contraband, according to Fox 8 sources.
Fox 8 is currently waiting on confirmation from prison spokesman Phil Stelly.
