Boil water advisory issued for parts of New Orleans East

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The Sewerage & Water Board of New Orleans (SWBNO) issued a precautionary boil water advisory for two areas in New Orleans East, including:
- The area bounded by Little Woods from I-10 to Lake Pontchartrain and Read Boulevard to Paris Road
- The area bounded by Michoud Boulevard and Lake Forest Boulevard to 1-10 and the Maxent Canal
The same area was affected by a boil advisory on Nov. 14.
SWBNO and the Louisiana Department of Health issue boil water advisories out of caution for areas where the water pressure drops below 20 pounds per square inch (psi).
Residents in the affected areas are advised to use bottled/boiled tap water to drink, cook, clean food or brush teeth until further notice. They also advise that residents with compromised immune systems use safe water to wash hands, shower or bathe.
According to the report, the cause of the boil water advisory is likely due to a ruptured water main. They are still investigating and will release any details with a status update.
Healthy adults should take the following precautions:
Washing hands: Use soap and tap water, dry hands, then apply hand sanitizer; the safest option is to wash with bottled or boiled water.
Showering or bathing: Be careful not to swallow any water. Infants, young children, and disabled persons should be supervised to ensure water is not ingested. Residents with open wounds, chronic illness or weakened immune systems should use boiled or bottled water to bathe until the advisory is lifted.
SWBNO will notify residents when the boil water advisory is canceled. If you have any questions, please call 52-WATER (504.529.2837).
Please review general and LDH recommendations for managing a boil water advisory at http://ready.nola.gov/plan/boil-water/
Copyright 2019 WVUE. All rights reserved.