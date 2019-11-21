Clouds likely to ruin viewing of meteor shower tonight

The unicorn meteor storm is expected to be visible tonight but unfortunately clouds will likely ruin that viewing locally.

By Zack Fradella | November 21, 2019 at 4:34 PM CST - Updated November 21 at 4:34 PM

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - An abundance of clouds will likely ruin the visibility of meteors tonight when the unicorn meteor storm peaks between 10 - 11.

The meteor shower is expected to start around 10:25 with the peak time coming around 10:50. That is when multiple meteors could have been visible at one time. The place to look will be across the eastern sky.

A layer of clouds streaming into the region will likely cause poor viewing conditions throughout much of the event. However, there is the chance we could see a few breaks in clouds giving just a glimpse of a meteor or two.

