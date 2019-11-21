Clouds likely to ruin viewing of meteor shower tonight

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - An abundance of clouds will likely ruin the visibility of meteors tonight when the unicorn meteor storm peaks between 10 - 11.
The meteor shower is expected to start around 10:25 with the peak time coming around 10:50. That is when multiple meteors could have been visible at one time. The place to look will be across the eastern sky.
A layer of clouds streaming into the region will likely cause poor viewing conditions throughout much of the event. However, there is the chance we could see a few breaks in clouds giving just a glimpse of a meteor or two.
Copyright 2019 WVUE. All rights reserved.