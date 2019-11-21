Downed systems from attempted ransomware attack affects child abuse reporting and SNAP applicants

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Some public departments still can’t fully operate after the state’s computer system was hit by an attempted ransomware attack three days ago.
The Department of Children and Family Services website alerted users that the department’s computer systems, email and internet are still affected by the attack.
The department refused an interview but sent a statement saying the child abuse and neglect toll-free hotline is still available. However, the staff is experiencing technical difficulties in accepting abuse reports.
“Obviously, these are some of the most important functions of government,” said Rep. Walt Leger, “we would ask that people be patient, and try to help work through that. If there’s an emergency, they should call 911.”
The outage should not affect the ability to use SNAP benefits, but it does impact those trying to sign up.
“At this point, they are receiving calls on the toll-free line. They continue to be open to receive those 24/7, 365, they certainly are still having issues with email, and with internet and other computing systems,” Leger said.
The Office of Motor Vehicles will remain closed tomorrow morning and crews working on the system will determine whether or not the office can open later in the day, according to their report.
“I’m sure they’re using an abundance of caution and the right thing to do is to shut the systems down to prevent any spread of any type of infection that they may have,” Commtech President Darryl d’Aquin said.
It may be a while before all systems are up and running again, according to d’Aquin.
“You’ve got to find where the root of it is, where did it start? Because if you think you’ve found only pieces of it, and then you turn the systems back on, it could basically spread again. So you certainly want to double and triple-check that you’ve actually cleared the devices that may have been infected,” d’Aquin said.
For those unable to get services done at the OMV, state troopers are aware that the offices remain closed and will approach each traffic stop with discretion while these network outages continue.
The abuse/neglect hotline for the Department of Children and Family Services is 1-855-452-5437.
