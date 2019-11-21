EJGH sale or lease proposal could come in matter of weeks

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Incoming Jefferson Parish President Cynthia Lee Sheng and other newly-elected councilmembers face some big decisions in the next couple of weeks, including the future of East Jefferson Hospital. The hospital board is now in talks, to either lease it, or sell it.
Sheng says she’s ready to roll up her sleeves, when she’s sworn in January 8.
An issue she may face soon...the future of East Jefferson Hospital, which is losing money, because it’s not affiliated with any other hospital.
"It's economies of scale, they can centralize a lot of supply chain management...they have better bargaining power," said UNO healthcare economist, Walter Lane, PhD.
The hospital board is now considering leasing E.J. Hospital, or selling it to LCMC, which operates West Jeff, UMC, and New Orleans East hospitals, along others, and their are big bills to consider.
"It's not their existing debt, it's their legacy debt," said Lane."They owe all their retirees down the road.. that's not funded," Lane said.
No one has an exact timetable but a source says there could be a proposal on the desks of current councilmembers before the end of the year.
The Jefferson Parish council has hired a consulting firm, 'Hammond, Hanlon and Camp' to advise on a path forward.
"We have someone in place to scan the deal and give us a fairness opinion to give us confidence, that we are getting a good fair deal," said Jefferson Parish councilmember Jennifer Van Vrancken.
“I don’t claim to have all the answers want the right people in the room, and that’s what we’re doing with the hospital,” said incoming Jefferson Parish councilmember Scott Walker.
UNO’s Dr. Walter Lane says a lease deal, could be beneficial for all parties.
“This is also important for LCMC, because they’re trying to build a network,” said Lane.
As she considers weighty decisions about the parish's future Sheng says she often here’s the voice of her father, the late former Sheriff Harry Lee.
"I have felt his presence, and my late husband's presence this whole campaign, just saying go for it," said Sheng.
She promises to keep the public fully apprised of the pros and cons of a pending hospital deal, which could be announced soon.
If the council decides selling the hospital is the best option, East Jefferson voters, would have to go to the polls to give their seal of approval.
