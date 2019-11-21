Jefferson Parish residents receiving sticker shock at property tax bills

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - A couple of days ago, Jefferson Parish resident Veeda Payne examined her property bill and saw her property assessment had not changed, but she is having to pay hundreds of dollars more in property taxes.
In May, Jefferson Parish voters passed a millage in May allowing a $7.9 million, 10-year property tax to raise funds for teachers and other employees. The millage is expected to generate about $29 million per year for the school district and raise starting teacher pay from about $41,000 per year to $46,000 per year.
For a $100,000 home, it is an estimated $20 increase per year in property taxes.
Payne knows exactly what her money is going to now and it’ll be somewhat easier to write the check, she said. She also stated her grandson is in public school.
“I know our teachers need more money, I know that, but it still hurts. It just seems like we keep getting hit over and over and I’m hoping at some point something will give in,” she said.
But when she knows this isn’t the only end-of-year-bill coming her way and the thought of moving keeps popping in her head.
“I’ll just have to keep biting the bullet for a while, I mean my husband has Parkinson’s, he’s retired I’ll stay as long as I can,” she said.
“That’s really hard at Christmas to be getting big bills like this,” Payne said.
A spokesperson with the Jefferson Parish school board made no comment.
The assessor’s office has not released a parish-wide assessment for this year, but they plan on releasing them in 2020.
