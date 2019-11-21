Locally Roasted Part 1: The History of Coffee in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) -The pursuit of the perfect cup of coffee won’t take you far from the banks of the Mississippi. According to Suzanne Stone, author of New Orleans Coffee: A Rich History, the roots of American coffee culture first started to grow under French rule in the 1700s and then took off as ships carrying beans from Central and South America made their way into New Orleans’ port in the 1800s.
The Crescent City became a capital of coffee, sending bags of beans across the country and up the Mississippi River all as the city developed a passion for a distinctive blend of dark roasted coffee and chicory.
Now coffee lovers across the world crave the blended beverage that found popularity in the French Quarter centuries ago.
