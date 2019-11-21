Locally Roasted Part 2: The Oldest Coffee Importer in America

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) -Westfeldt Brothers Inc. is the oldest continuous operating green coffee importer in the country. The company first planted roots in New Orleans in 1851 and nearly 30 years later was recognized as the premier coffee importer in the country.
Now, decades later, the company is continuing to import green coffee from across the world providing a selection for local roasters and coffee companies across the country. Westfeldt tests each bag of beans with a careful process of tasting known as cupping to ensure quality.
Their coffee importers say millions of pounds of beans are shipped into the port every year, keeping the country fueled with caffeine.
