Locally Roasted Part 3: Roasting for the Region

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Independent coffee houses across the region rely on roasters to provide high quality beans for their customers and many coffee shops get their brew from the same place.
Orleans Coffee roasts thousands of pounds a week, packing and labeling different blends for a variety of shops in New Orleans and Jefferson parish, while also roasting up specialty coffees you can find in grocery stores.
Bob Arceneaux, the owner at Orleans Coffee, is committed to sourcing beans direct from farmers and creating relationships that allow his company to get the best beans for his customers. If you’ve had coffee from a coffee shop in the region, there’s a good chance it came from Orleans Coffee.
