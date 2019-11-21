Locally Roasted Part 4: The Third Wave of Coffee

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - French Truck Coffee has led the way over the past seven years, sourcing beans direct from farmers in countries like Colombia, Kenya, and Peru all while creating lasting relationships to ensure they know exactly where their coffee is grown and processed. French Truck roasts more than 5,000 pounds of coffee a week sending fresh roasted bags of beans to grocery stores, restaurants, and cafes around the area.
It’s a mission that’s echoed by Hey! Coffee Company where crews are roasting beans for their shops and providing quality and unique roasts to dozens of restaurants and locations in New Orleans. Third Wave roasters hope coffee lovers can find a unique taste and flavor profiles that elevate the brew beyond it’s humble beginnings.
