New Orleans City Council approves 2020 budget

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) -The New Orleans City Council approveda $726 million operating budget for city government for 2020.
The council also voted to roll back some property tax millages to give residents a break next year.
The votes happened without much fanfare after the council reached a compromise with Mayor Cantrell on only rolling forward some of the millages.
The agreement cuts the tax rate by almost 5 mills, but some tax rates for public safety were rolled forward meaning they remain at this year’s level for 2020. That includes police, fire and sewerage and water board taxes.
The budget also includes more money for early childhood development.
