OMV offices to reopen Monday

BATON ROUGE, La. (WVUE) -Governor John Bel Edwards says it will be Monday before the state’s OMV offices reopen.
This comes days after an attempted ransomware attack hit the state’s computer system.
As a result, some public departments like the Office of Motor Vehicles still can’t fully operate.
Information technology experts say it may take a while for all services to be up and running because the virus needs to be completely wiped out from all servers or it could spread again. Edwards says the state will not charge late fees for people with driver’s licenses that expire this month.
The virus impacted about 250 of the state’s 5,000 servers.
