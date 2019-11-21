Shelby: Weekend Cool Down

Another nice day is on tap with a mix of sun and clouds. temperatures will be warmer-than-average with highs in the upper 70s this afternoon.
Friday morning could feature some fog as temperatures and humidity levels increase. Rain chances appear slim until late Friday night as the cold front approaches. Most of the rain is expected early Saturday morning as the cold front crosses the area. Drier conditions are expected by Saturday afternoon.
Temperatures will likely stay in the 60s all day on Saturday. Then, a chilly start is expected Sunday with temperatures in the 40s north of the Lake and 50s south. Sunny skies and highs in the mid-60s are expected Sunday.
Our next front looks to arrive by the middle of next week.
