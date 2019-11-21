St. John Sheriff’s Office and family increases reward in shooting of autistic man in Reserve

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Investigators are still working to find the person who shot an autistic man three months ago while he was walking down the street in Reserve.
The St. John the Baptist Parish Sheriff’s Office has increased the reward for information in the case.
Many questions still surround the shooting in Reserve that led to 57-year-old Aurelius Burfict being shot back on August 12. But with few leads to go on, authorities are offering up to $3500 for anyone with information to come forward.
Burfict, who has autism, was shot multiple times in an apparent drive by shooting while walking along 21st Street at 1 a.m. He eventually made his way home to call for help.
St. John Parish Sheriff Mike Tregre says by all accounts, Burfict was a nice guy and it’s not clear why anyone would have a motive to hurt him. Tregre believes he knows who committed the crime, but he still needs the evidence and information in order to arrest and convict the suspects.
Family members say while he’s recovering from his injuries, it’s their job to get answers and seek justice.
“And I would put whatever resources with the Sheriff and whoever asks to make sure that this guy is brought to justice,” says Harold Burfict, Aurelius’ uncle. “This touches me personally. I did two years in Vietnam and God spared my life and I’m back in America and I’m witnessing something here at my age of 72. To be able to witness a nephew being shot is a senseless shooting by someone who was unproductive in anyway imaginable. So yes, it’s very hurting and I’m not afraid to shed tears.”
Family members of Burfict put up $1000 of their own money.
Authorities in St. John Parish say they usually don’t have to rely on rewards in order to make arrests but are now asking for any information to bring justice for Burfict and urging them to contact Crimestoppers.
Copyright 2019 WVUE. All rights reserved.