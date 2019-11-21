Weekend cold front coming

Rain possible Saturday (Source: wvue)
By David Bernard | November 21, 2019 at 4:08 PM CST - Updated November 21 at 4:08 PM

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - A somewhat warm and humid Friday is ahead out ahead of our next cold front.

A few spotty showers are possible Friday but the best rain chances will be early on Saturday morning as a cold front moves into the area. A couple hours of rain will be possible but will end rapidly by midday if not sooner. Skies will clear Saturday afternoon with temperatures holding steady in the 60s.

A chilly start is expected on Sunday with bright cool November sun all day.

Another cold front is expected early next week with a rain chance. It looks dry for Thanksgiving with seasonable temperatures around 70 or so.

