Weekend cold front coming

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - A somewhat warm and humid Friday is ahead out ahead of our next cold front.
A few spotty showers are possible Friday but the best rain chances will be early on Saturday morning as a cold front moves into the area. A couple hours of rain will be possible but will end rapidly by midday if not sooner. Skies will clear Saturday afternoon with temperatures holding steady in the 60s.
A chilly start is expected on Sunday with bright cool November sun all day.
Another cold front is expected early next week with a rain chance. It looks dry for Thanksgiving with seasonable temperatures around 70 or so.
