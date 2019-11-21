Young entrepreneur gunned down near Audubon Park

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - 22-year-old Devin Espadron, was gunned down around 11:30 p.m. last night on the 6300 block of Perrier Street. He was found with multiple gunshot wounds.
“I’m just at a loss for words for such a senseless killing. I don’t even know why,” said Keishia Espadron, mother of Devin Espadron.
Keisha found out the news after a friend of Devin called her.
“The friend said that they were potential victims of being robbed and the perps started shooting, and my son got these bullets,” Keisha said.
Police are still in the process of investigating to confirm the possible robbery.
His parents stated that Devin was not a violent person and while they want the shooter caught, they also want to know why someone would do this.
“It’s very extremely hard. I can’t explain how it’s making me feel. The only thing I’m looking for is justice right now. I’m not thinking about nothing else,” David said.
“He worked hard to get where he’s at, and I’m just hoping that we can find out who did it,” David said.
Devin was an entrepreneur who started his own business called ‘Element Beverage Company’ at just 17 years old. He graduated from St. Augustine in 2016 and began working on the business.
“He said Dad, I don’t know how we are going to do this, but we got to get this lemonade out there. He was just 17 years old. He just kept pushing till he got it where it is today,” David said.
