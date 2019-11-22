Arch Manning makes postseason debut with Newman hosting Dunham

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Newman has reached the state semifinals in three of their last four seasons, but has yet to play in a state title game. Senior receiver Jarmone Sutherland is fired up at the prospect of being the first squad to possibly reach that next step.
“Ah it means everything to me. To have the opportunity to give Newman it’s first state championship game. That’s always been my goal. I’m so happy, my guys feel very great at the shot that we have to give this school a state championship. That’s a long time coming,” said Jarmone Sutherland.
Newman's chances of reaching a title game are much greater in 2019 with the emergence of freshman quarterback Arch Manning. The 15-year old started from day one, and has never looked back.
“Arch is the real deal. He has a nice calmness about himself. He’s got confidence to let it fly, and it’s always right on the money. That’s a great thing as a quarterback to be that confident,” said Sutherland.
“It’s unbelievable to have such a good quarterback. I would say we take that for granted sometimes having Myles Lapeyre and Martin Butcher. Both two phenomenal quarterbacks. Myles playing three years, Martin playing two, and Arch probably playing four years. we have something special here at Newman with the quarterback position, especially with Arch,” said senior Beau Adams.
There’s a ton hype attached to the Manning name, but none of that appears to phase Arch.
“It’s really something special that a freshman playing at this level, and not really celebrating, keeping humble composure. It really speaks volumes about him, actions speak louder than words. After throwing, 50, 60, 70-yard touchdown passes. He’s just jogging to the sideline, making his adjustments. Being ready for the next drive, to pick apart the defense,” said Adams.
In 10 regular season games, Manning has thrown for 2,294 yards and 34 touchdown passes. School records for a freshman quarterback.
