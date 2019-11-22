Armstrong International offers remote check in for travelers

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - More than 300,000 passengers are expected to pass through the new terminal at Louis Armstrong International next week. If you want to save yourself from having to carry you bags inside, there’s a new remote bag drop off location.
It’s as easy as a three-step process. That’s what airport officials say.
Passengers can pull up to the new baggage check in located in the economy garage at the old terminal where they can drop off their bags without even getting out of their vehicles.
Agents meet you at your car to check your ID and can actually check in for your flight. Then, your luggage is taken and brought over to the new terminal to be boarded on your flight.
You can park anywhere in the garage at a cost for $12 a day. And then every 5-10 minutes a shuttle takes people over to the new terminal where all you have to do is go through TSA and then head straight to your gate.
With widespread issues with people not getting their bags the first week the airport opened, airport officials says those problems have been corrected and they have no doubt this service will work flawlessly even with a huge influx of travelers next week.
“The issues have been resolved, the bag system is fixed. It’s normally, it has been for some time now and the issues are all fixed,” says Director of Aviation, Kevin Dolliole.
It’s important to point out that not every airline participates in the mobile check in. American, United Airlines, Delta and Spirit accept the new service.
Copyright 2019 WVUE. All rights reserved.